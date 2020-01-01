Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.87

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.87 and last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 355092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.20 million and a PE ratio of -24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.45966 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

