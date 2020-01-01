TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Up 3.6%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price was up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 1,355,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,152,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

