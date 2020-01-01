Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.