Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 762,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 540,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Biopharmx in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biopharmx stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.23% of Biopharmx as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

