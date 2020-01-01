Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 20,000,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $805.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
