Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 20,000,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $805.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 989,998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

