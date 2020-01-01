U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 17,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

