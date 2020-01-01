Critical Analysis: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) versus New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Senior Investment Group pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $266.90 million 5.54 $106.94 million $1.70 11.92 New Senior Investment Group $444.30 million 1.43 -$159.35 million $0.57 13.42

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Senior Investment Group. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Senior Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 36.92% 8.63% 2.31% New Senior Investment Group -16.80% -30.57% -3.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and New Senior Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Senior Investment Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus target price of $7.44, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than New Senior Investment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

