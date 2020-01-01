Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) vs. Aptose Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A -109.51% -92.61%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptose Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.87 million ($0.86) -6.59

Volatility and Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics. In addition, the company develops a medical data analytics technology platform, which offers products for the life insurance and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. in March 2014. Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

