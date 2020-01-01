Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) & Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Financial Survey

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Extended Stay America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Extended Stay America and Wyndham Destinations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 4 5 0 2.56 Wyndham Destinations 0 2 5 0 2.71

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $17.22, indicating a potential upside of 15.90%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus price target of $60.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Wyndham Destinations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.19 $672.00 million $4.69 11.02

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Extended Stay America on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

