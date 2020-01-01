OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE:OMF opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OneMain by 164.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

