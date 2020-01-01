Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.41%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 190,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 398,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

