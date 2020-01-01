Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of PFNX opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

