Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub cut shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of PFNX opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BRP versus Nabtesco Critical Analysis
BRP versus Nabtesco Critical Analysis
Head-To-Head Review: LAIX vs. GP Strategies
Head-To-Head Review: LAIX vs. GP Strategies
NeoPhotonics and MoSys Financial Comparison
NeoPhotonics and MoSys Financial Comparison
Critical Analysis: TPG RE Finance Trust versus New Senior Investment Group
Critical Analysis: TPG RE Finance Trust versus New Senior Investment Group
Gene Biotherapeutics vs. Aptose Biosciences Head-To-Head Analysis
Gene Biotherapeutics vs. Aptose Biosciences Head-To-Head Analysis
Head to Head Review: TOR Minerals International vs. Venator Materials
Head to Head Review: TOR Minerals International vs. Venator Materials


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report