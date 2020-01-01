Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

