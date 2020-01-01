Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SMBC stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

