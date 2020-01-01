Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

