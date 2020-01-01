Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.85.
In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.