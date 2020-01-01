Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTLA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of PTLA opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

