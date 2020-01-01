Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Renasant has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

