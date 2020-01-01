Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will post sales of $245.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.90 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $232.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year sales of $944.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.93 million to $952.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $979.30 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DO has been the topic of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

DO opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $980.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $5,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,992 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 332,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after buying an additional 263,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $2,106,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

