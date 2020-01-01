PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.28.

PCAR stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 514,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

