NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.74.

NVIDIA stock opened at $235.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.20. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $9,640,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

