BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $826.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

