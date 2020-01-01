BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $826.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Skkynet Cloud Systems Shares Down 2.9%
Skkynet Cloud Systems Shares Down 2.9%
Rambler Metals and Mining Trading 42.7% Higher
Rambler Metals and Mining Trading 42.7% Higher
NoFire Technologies Stock Price Down 46.3%
NoFire Technologies Stock Price Down 46.3%
Accel Entertainment Hits New 1-Year High at $12.70
Accel Entertainment Hits New 1-Year High at $12.70
Churchill Downs Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.46
Churchill Downs Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.46
Match Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Match Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report