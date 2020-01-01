Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 0.13. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,026.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $229,474.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,610 shares of company stock valued at $15,422,002. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 100.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

