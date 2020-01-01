Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.54.

Shares of TRHC opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $430,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,322 shares of company stock worth $2,985,303. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

