Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.54.

Shares of TRHC opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $430,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,322 shares of company stock worth $2,985,303. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Analyst Recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BRP versus Nabtesco Critical Analysis
BRP versus Nabtesco Critical Analysis
Head-To-Head Review: LAIX vs. GP Strategies
Head-To-Head Review: LAIX vs. GP Strategies
NeoPhotonics and MoSys Financial Comparison
NeoPhotonics and MoSys Financial Comparison
Critical Analysis: TPG RE Finance Trust versus New Senior Investment Group
Critical Analysis: TPG RE Finance Trust versus New Senior Investment Group
Gene Biotherapeutics vs. Aptose Biosciences Head-To-Head Analysis
Gene Biotherapeutics vs. Aptose Biosciences Head-To-Head Analysis
Head to Head Review: TOR Minerals International vs. Venator Materials
Head to Head Review: TOR Minerals International vs. Venator Materials


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report