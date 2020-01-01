Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

