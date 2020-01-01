Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will report $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.49.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Delek US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $284,000.

NYSE:DK opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.