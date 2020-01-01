Zacks: Analysts Expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.23 Million

Analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post sales of $645.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

NDAQ opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $108.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5,277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.