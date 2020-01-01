Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DT. Citigroup raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.04.

Dynatrace stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

