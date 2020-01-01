Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

