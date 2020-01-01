Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

BDGE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

