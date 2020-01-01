AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.47. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AXT by 35.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

