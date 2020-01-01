Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

