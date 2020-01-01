Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRVS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.94.

CRVS stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.