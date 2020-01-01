Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $420.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,825.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donegal Group (DGICA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.