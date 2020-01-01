Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMLS. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. Also, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $254,190.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,472 shares of company stock worth $1,002,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 30.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 255.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

