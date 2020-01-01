Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $142,066.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,957 shares in the company, valued at $304,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $833,300 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

