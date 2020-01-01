Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

ETM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Entercom Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.34.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Entercom Communications has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,974,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,214,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,927,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,093,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 761,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 572,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

