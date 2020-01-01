8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.