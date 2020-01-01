8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dynatrace Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Dynatrace Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Cognex Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cognex Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Bridge Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Bridge Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
AXT Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
AXT Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Carter Bank and Trust Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Carter Bank and Trust Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report