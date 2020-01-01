CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

CVLT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

