Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPLP. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

CPLP stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $244.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

