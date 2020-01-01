Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Finke acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

