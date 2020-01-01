Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Cowen

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

