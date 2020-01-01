UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UNICHARM CORP/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. UNICHARM CORP/S has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

About UNICHARM CORP/S

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

