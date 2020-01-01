Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.