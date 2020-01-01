SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRC Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily located in the Wattenberg field in the D-J Basin of northeast Colorado. SRC Energy Inc., formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation, is headquartered in Denver, CO. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRCI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SRC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.73 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

