ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.398 dividend. This is a positive change from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

