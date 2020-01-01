ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

ARKAY stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $108.19.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

