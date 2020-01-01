Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Century Communities stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

