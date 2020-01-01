Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:CSV opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $460.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $66.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.