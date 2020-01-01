Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MXCYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metso Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Metso Oyj stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metso Oyj (MXCYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.