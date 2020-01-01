Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASTY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Dassault Systemes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systemes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Dassault Systemes stock opened at $164.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.01. Dassault Systemes has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $166.31.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systemes stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

